BetProtocol (BEPRO) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.91 or 0.00898210 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00051335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.63 or 0.04464495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019669 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.