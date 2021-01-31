Bezant (BZNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $48,854.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Bezant token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $48,854.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00916697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.40 or 0.04489938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020692 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031118 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

