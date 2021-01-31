Bezant Reaches Market Cap of $3.01 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Bezant has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $48,854.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

