Bfsg LLC Buys 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.94.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3,179.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

