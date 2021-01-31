BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIGC) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

BigCommerce’s (NASDAQ:BIGC) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 1st. BigCommerce had issued 9,019,565 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $216,469,560 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the expiration of BigCommerce’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

BigCommerce stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.54. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,127,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

