Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $6.88 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and approximately $509.46 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $44.50 or 0.00132438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00067961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038549 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,255.24 or 0.90041147 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.