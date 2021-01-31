BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,200 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the December 31st total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.60.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 5,103.95% and a negative return on equity of 496.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Equities analysts expect that BioCardia will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

