Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.28). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($12.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.70) to ($11.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($9.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.70) to ($7.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 611,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,071 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 200.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,014 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

