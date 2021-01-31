Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 243,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.