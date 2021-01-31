Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,227,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,830,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $253.83 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $686.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.