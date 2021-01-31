Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $143,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $72.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11.

