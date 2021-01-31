Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 717,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 46,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

