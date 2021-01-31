Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.20. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

