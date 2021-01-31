Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

