Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $179.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $193.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

