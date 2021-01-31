Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.04. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.