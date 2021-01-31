Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the December 31st total of 77,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BGI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.24. 828,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,197. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

