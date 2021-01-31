Bit-Z Token Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Bit-Z Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and $1.80 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.93 or 0.00907779 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00055063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.22 or 0.04421564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00031641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Bit-Z Token is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com. Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

