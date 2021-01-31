BitBall (BTB) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, BitBall has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $486,417.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,667.69 or 1.00037168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00031953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000296 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

