BitCapitalVendor Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $184,589.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.75 or 0.00914368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.39 or 0.04567715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020693 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00030182 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

