bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $89.42 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00133316 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00275220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038948 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

