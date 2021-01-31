Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $118.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $748,360.40 and $118.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

