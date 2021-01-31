BitCore Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,837.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $1,837.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,200.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,323.28 or 0.03985745 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.00384760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.38 or 0.01196917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00522645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.67 or 0.00405623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00253545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00022162 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,523,932 coins and its circulating supply is 18,022,973 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

