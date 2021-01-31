Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Trading Down 29.4% This Week

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Bitsdaq has a market cap of $303,592.27 and approximately $104.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitsdaq coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitsdaq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00883037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.01 or 0.04389709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019795 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Bitsdaq Coin Profile

BQQQ is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsdaq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.