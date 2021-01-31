BitTorrent (BTT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $380.34 million and approximately $122.98 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001231 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001157 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,994,908,548 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

