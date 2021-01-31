Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) has been assigned a C$10.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V)’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.50 on Friday. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$94,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at C$261,328.43.

About Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x safety wearable for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas and multi-gas diffusion cartridge for gas detection, and multi-gas pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices.

