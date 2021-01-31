BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,282,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 423,635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,688,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 641,423 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 347,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 114,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HYT opened at $11.10 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

