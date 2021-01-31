BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CII. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CII traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 138,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

