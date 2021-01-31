BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 331.7% in January

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a growth of 331.7% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,229,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 74,077 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 812,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares during the period.

Shares of BDJ stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 729,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,732. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

