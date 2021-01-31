BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Boosted by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after acquiring an additional 129,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,371,000 after acquiring an additional 60,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $18.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $701.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $722.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.43. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

