Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $848.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $848.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $883.70 million and the lowest is $808.20 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

BLMN opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

