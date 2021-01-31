Bluzelle Price Tops $0.13 (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $33.82 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.09 or 0.00897133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.80 or 0.04394302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020887 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

BLZ is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,646,256 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.