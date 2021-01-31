B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a $0.5021 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.70%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

