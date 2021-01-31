BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Analysts forecast that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.