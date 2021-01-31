BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $29.28.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. Analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.