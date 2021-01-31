BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,697,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE DHF opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 107,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

