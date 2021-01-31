Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,027,300 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 554,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,273.0 days.

BOLIF opened at $38.90 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.27.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

