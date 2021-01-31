BOLT (BOLT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $715.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 49.2% lower against the dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $1.72 million and $715.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00067141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.33 or 0.00895512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.08 or 0.04383083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030604 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT's total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

BOLT's official message board is medium.com/bolt-global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

