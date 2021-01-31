Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-3.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.

BAH stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

