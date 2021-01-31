Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.8-6.0% to $7.82-7.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-3.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.08.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

