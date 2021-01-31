Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Receives C$49.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$46.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB increased their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of BLX opened at C$50.17 on Thursday. Boralex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.91 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 1,618.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.84.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.00 million. Analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6796349 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

