Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $49.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boralex in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Boralex has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

