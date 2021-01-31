Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE:BXP opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Boston Properties by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.