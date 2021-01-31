BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. DZ Bank upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, AlphaValue cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. 12,194,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,170,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in BP by 628.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in BP by 960.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 359,843 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,316,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 174,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in BP by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 370,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

