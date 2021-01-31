Bradesco Corretora Lowers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Neutral

Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bradesco Corretora currently has $2,000.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,585.35.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,779.51 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,744.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,343.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,121.24 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.96) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

