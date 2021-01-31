Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 130 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,285 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,065,000 after acquiring an additional 691,850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,244,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,655,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $152.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $159.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.65.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

