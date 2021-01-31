Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 3,910 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 175,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMAT opened at $39.11 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.