Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $198.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $210.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.36 and a 200 day moving average of $171.81.

