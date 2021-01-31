Bray Capital Advisors Sells 5,315 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.