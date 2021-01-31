Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €59.54 ($70.04).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

Shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) stock opened at €64.74 ($76.16) on Friday. Brenntag AG has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s fifty day moving average is €65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.23.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.